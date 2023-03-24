Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. With yet another game of stuffing the stat sheet in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — 30 points on 10-15 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal — the 24-year-old guard boosted his already incredible season stat line that only Michael Jordan has ever accompanied.

In 62 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 assists, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Round each of those figures down to the nearest whole number and you have a stat line that only Jordan (twice) has ever reached. When asked by ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly about being in the company of Jordan, the Thunder’s first-time All-Star said that he appreciated being in the same breath as His Airness.

“It sounds pretty good… I know Michael Jordan did that and won a lot more games, but it's cool to be in the conversation for sure.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being the only player alongside Michael Jordan in NBA history to average 31-4-5-1-1. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/CEhWP6N9KN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

“I think it sounds pretty good,” Gilgeous-Alelxander said. “It sounds cool to just be mentioned in the conversation with a name like that when it comes to basketball. I know Michael Jordan did that and won a lot more games, so it’s probably a little bit different. But it’s cool to be in the conversation, for sure.” After hearing that Jordan first accomplished the feat at the same age he is, the Thunder star said that it “makes it a little better.”

Thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s incredible scoring abilities and well-rounded game, the Thunder are vying for a playoff spot. SGA’s silky smooth ability to get by defenders and stop on a dime makes him one of the toughest players to guard. He is currently fourth in points per game.

With Chet Holmgren coming back next season and the ability to add more talent in the offseason, the young Thunder have a very bright future with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.