Simu Liu almost had a perfect night during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah on Friday, but it seems the celebrity look-alike cam ruined the joyous occasion for him.

The Canadian actor, who was born in China, took to Twitter to express his disappointment after the jumbotron featured the “Celebrity look-alike” segment and showed a photo of him alongside a fan of Asian descent watching from the crowd.

It would have been okay if the said fan really looked like Liu, but that wasn’t the case at all. Simu Liu and the featured fan looked nowhere close, and so it came off as stereotyping Asians once again. For those unaware, there is this racist stereotype that all Asians look like each other. While some are passing it off as a joke, it doesn’t make it okay–especially in an event by an organization that prides itself for being inclusive.

“I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” Simu Liu wrote along with a photo of the celebrity look-alike cam. Liu was part of Team Dwyane who won the match against Team Ryan.

It remains to be seen how the NBA will respond to the controversy, but it’s definitely a bad look for the league and this year’s host, Utah. The city has already had issues when it comes to racism in the past, and this latest incident certainly won’t help improve that reputation despite the Utah Jazz’s effort to do so.

I had a great time but this wasn't cool https://t.co/8ZXUUvBk7W — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 18, 2023

It is also quite the damper to what has been an otherwise incredible start to the All-Star festivities.