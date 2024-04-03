Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups are headed to the Hall-of-Fame. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the announcement of the induction of the two NBA greats alongside the rest of the class of inductees will occur on Saturday during the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.
Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024
Billups and Carter are both NBA standouts who are deserving of basketball's highest honor. Vince Carter was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 5th pick in the first round of the 1998 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he established himself as a marquee name in the basketball world. Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star and had a memorable performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk contest that won him the competition.
Carter was known for his overpowering athleticism and flashy dunks. In addition to being a member of the 2000 Team USA Olympic basketball team that won Gold in Sydney, Australia in 2000. There, he completed one of the most famous dunks of all time and arguably the best slam of his career over 7'2″ Frédéric Weis. The slam is affectionately called the “Dunk of Death”.
He retired as a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2020 after playing in the NBA for 22 years. He finished his career with averages of 16.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game. Overall, he scored 25,728 points in his career.
Billups was the leader of the 2004 NBA Champion Detroit Pistons that shocked the world when they upset the Lakers which featured Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, and Karl Malone. He was drafted by Boston Celtics with the third pick in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft. Billups is the only player with a winning record against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. His teams had a 6-4 record against Michael Jordan, 24-21 against Kobe Bryant, and 22-17 against LeBron James.
And we have a correct answer! Billups went:
6-4 vs Michael Jordan
24-21 vs Kobe Bryant
22-17 vs LeBron James
A lot of guesses for Tim Duncan, who went 2-3 vs Michael Jordan in his career. https://t.co/x7QugnV4nZ
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2020
Billups was nicknamed “Mr. Big Shot”, known for his clutch shot-making and tremendous leadership ability. Throughout his career, he achieved five NBA All-Star selections, three All-NBA selections, and two NBA All-Defensive selections. He finished his career averaging 15.2 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 5.4 assists per game. Overall, he scored 15,802 points in his career.
Dick Barnett, a two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks, will be inducted into the 2024 class by the Veteran Committee. Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan, and Charles Smith are finalists selected by the North American Committee. The Women’s Committee finalists are Seimone Augustus, an eight-time WNBA All-Star, and Marian Washington, who coached the University of Kansas women’s basketball team for 31 seasons. Additional finalists include Harley Redin (Veteran Committee), Michele Timms (International Committee), and Doug Collins, Herb Simon, and Jerry West (Contributors Committee).