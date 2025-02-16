Shaquille O'Neale recognizes how great of a dunker Vince Carter was. After Carter reflected on his jersey retirement, he's been enjoying life outside of the NBA. As a result, he's been on multiple programs like TNT and NBA TV. Still, O'Neal had to ask Carter if he could recreate his signature dunk out of retirement for $50 million.

Carter's response gave fans a true belly laugh.

“Where's the local hospital?” Carter said, jokingly.

That dunk took place in the 2000 Slam Dunk contest. The contest was stacked, with guys like Carter, Steve Francis, Tracy McGrady, Jerry Stackhouse, Larry Hughes, and Ricky Davis. Still, it was Carter who stole the show. He made moves that no one had ever seen before.

His 6'6 build let many sleep on him as a competitor in the contest. However, his leaping and explosive jumping let many out of their seats. O'Neal created an infamous meme from that. Although the dunk itself didn't happen, many fans wondered if Carter would recreate the epic move.

In his final seasons, he still made some memorable dunks and highlight plays. Retirement though might have put a pause or an end to the legendary plays.

Shaquille O'Neal wanted Vince Carter to rewind the clock

The All-Star Game is always a fun time. It's usually a time for the league to have a bit of a reset before the second half of the season begins. With that being said, there are typically some festivities involved. For starters, there's the Rising Stars Game. The next day is the three-point and dunk contest. Finally, it's the All-Star Game on that Sunday.

O'Neal's team will compete against the Rising Stars on Sunday in the new tournament. However, it hasn't stopped the Hall of Famer from having fun. An interaction like this with Carter shows how fun the game can be. Even with the wholesome interaction, people wanted to see Carter attempt that dunk.

However, this isn't the first time that the Los Angeles Lakers legend has been comical. For instance, O'Neal gave a hilarious NSFW rant during Tuesday's game being broadcast on TNT. The humor is there, and will always be there. Even though he didn't get his dunk from Carter, it was a good old-fashioned, “what if?”