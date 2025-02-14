One of the reasons why many basketball fans love the “Inside the NBA” guys is because of their willingness to speak their mind and occasionally make shocking television. During halftime of Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25) and Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10), Shaquille O'Neal decided to throw caution to the wind.

Earlier in the night, Super Bowl champion running back Marshawn Lynch cursed while chatting with Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. He restrained himself from saying anything overly distasteful, but the damage was already done. O'Neal, seemingly emboldened by Lynch's colorful way of speaking, gave the TNT executives chest pains.

While walking back after beating Barkley in a race to the big board, the four-time NBA champ became uninhibited. “In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I’m tired as s**t, America,” Shaq said on live television, via ClutchPoints. “We're getting fired anyway Ernie, f**k it!”

O'Neal is referring to the impending departure of “Inside the NBA,” which will no longer air on TNT after this season due to Turner Broadcasting losing media rights to the NBA. But there is still several months of basketball remaining on the 2024-25 schedule. He might want to exercise a little more self-control in the meantime. But fans know by now that Shaq is an unconventional individual.

Shaq doesn't let live TV ruin his fun in TimberWolves-Thunder game

In addition to his Hall of Fame playing career, the retired center contains a massive personality. O'Neal's knack for turning a phrase and creating nicknames for himself are an inextricable part of his legacy. That is obviously completely different from knowingly spouting profanity, however.

He will be back on TV for NBA All-Star 2025, but a conversation will likely take place after this unchecked expression of speech. O'Neal's curse-filled soundbite arguably commanded more attention than the second half of the game did.

The Timberwolves shut down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (6-of-21 shooting), survived Anthony Edwards' own offensive woes (5-of-18) and rode productive outings from Naz Reid (27 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists) and Jaden McDaniels (21 points and six boards) all the way to a 116-101 victory.

Though, once again, “Inside the NBA” found a way to keep everyone talking even when the action failed to meet expectations. For better or worse, the long-running program makes an impression on viewers.