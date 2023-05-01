Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are preparing for one of the most anticipated second round matchups in NBA Playoffs history. So much so, the ticket prices to get into the series are currently breaking records. Right now, the Lakers-Warriors series is the most expensive NBA Playoff ticket on record, outside of an NBA Finals matchup, per TickPick.

The overall average purchase price for the series is a whopping $726 with the average “get-in” price for Games 1 through 7 being $446. One fan took advantage of the Warriors going to Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, as they purchased a ticket for the Lakers first home game of the series in Game 3 for $298 before it was determined it would be against the Warriors. After the Warriors advanced, the cheapest available ticket increased in price by 51%, now sitting at $451.

Currently, Game 6 is set at the highest get-in price of $577, while the lowest is Game 1 at $398. Albeit the hype for this series, the New York Knicks and Miami Heat could potentially break any record the Lakers-Warriors series sets. If the Knicks-Heat series goes to a Game 7, it is projected to be the most expensive NBA Playoff ticket on record, excluding the NBA Finals.

The record prices this series will conjure are not surprising, as the storied rivalry between LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors core might be renewed for the last time. James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been a pivotal aspect of NBA history over the last decade, as multiple NBA Finals series between the Warriors and James’ then Cleveland Cavaliers will forever live in NBA lore.

Game 1 of the second round matchup between the Lakers and Warriors takes place in San Francisco on Tuesday, and it is sure to draw extensive viewership. For those watching in person, they will be eating quite the ticket price in order to be there.