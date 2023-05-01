Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Golden State Warriors’ win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday is quite historic for plenty of reasons.

Aside from Stephen Curry breaking the record for the most points in a Game 7 with his 50-piece, their victory also ensured that the NBA will witness one of the most interesting seeding scenario that has never been seen before.

Apparently, with the sixth-seeded Warriors moving on to the second round, the NBA Playoffs will have each seed represented in the semifinals. It’s the only time it has happened since the league moved to a 16-team playoff format in 1983-84.

The Denver Nuggets (No. 1 in West), Boston Celtics (No. 2 in East), Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 in East), Phoenix Suns (no. 4 in West), New York Knicks (No. 5 in East), Warriors (No. 6 in West), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7 in West) and Miami Heat (No. 8 in East) are all through to the second round, per NBA History.

Had the Kings won on Sunday, there would have been two no. 3 seeds instead. As luck would have it, though, the Warriors survived and booked their ticket to the semifinals.

It will now be interesting to see who among the remaining teams will move on to their respective conference finals. It’s unlikely that each of the Top 4 seeds (or Top 5 to 8) remaining will be represented in the next round considering the current match-ups. Nonetheless, the second round won’t be short of incredible games.

For one, the Warriors and Lakers are highly expected to be a hard-fought affair, and the same goes for the Celtics-Sixers series. The Nuggets-Suns and Knicks-Heat showdowns already started off on a great note, and things will only be more interesting as the series go on.

With that said, it surely looks fans can’t afford to miss any of the remaining games.