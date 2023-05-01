Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have memorably competed against each other in three NBA Finals. On Tuesday, they’ll square off in an earlier round for the first time in their storied careers (not counting their wild Play-In game in 2021), when the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and No. 6-seed Golden State Warriors tip off at the Chase Center.

At the height of the rivalry between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, there seemed to be some real tension between Curry and LeBron. (Remember LeBron’s Halloween party?) However, in the years since the two icons have developed a friendly relationship based on mutual admiration.

At Lakers practice on Monday, LeBron waxed on his respect for Curry.

“He puts in the work, and when you put in the work, nine times out of 10 you’re going to see results. He’s done that throughout his whole entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everything he’s been able on the floor not only on the floor, but off the floor, too. It’s great to have people like that in this league and set an example for generations to come.”

LeBron explained why the multiple-time MVPs have traditionally brought out the best in each other.

“We’re two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game and we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can. … I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph.”

LeBron, 38, and Steph, 35 (both born in the same Akron hospital) are each vying for their fifth championship ring. LeBron is averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his 16th postseason. Curry, coming off a Game 7 50-burger, is putting up 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in his ninth trip to the NBA Playoffs.