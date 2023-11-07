Adam Silver and the NBA announced the Warriors' venue in San Francisco as the site of the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

With the NBA season kicked off, the league's special events and festivities are fast approaching. The All-Star game is one of the NBA's marquee events hosted every February. The 2024 event will be hosted by the Pacers in Indianapolis. Nevertheless, Adam Silver and the league have already named a host for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The Golden State Warriors' home in San Francisco will be the next site of the action.

The Warriors' market in San Francisco makes them an excellent host for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Adam Silver announced the Chase Center as the location for the All-Star game and its festivities in a live broadcast Monday evening. Here is what the NBA commissioner said about the league's decision:

“For the All-Star festivities in 2025, [San Francisco] will be the epicenter of basketball around the world. I know our fans from everywhere love coming to this market. They love being a part of the excitement here, all the great things this market has to offer,” Silver said, per the NBA's X (Twitter) account.

Silver continued, “So much innovation around the game has come from the people who live and work in the Bay Area.”

The last time the Bay Area hosted the All-Star Game was in 2000. Since then, the region's home team has won 4 NBA Championships. The Warriors have been a model for basketball success and have provided endless entertainment and economic growth to the Bay Area and the NBA world.

Now, the festivities are brought back with more excitement than ever. The Chase Center is a world-class venue that should allow the All-Star events to have a great showing. San Francisco Mayor London Breed discussed what it means for the city to host the All-Star game.

“It's not just about the economy, but the excitement. San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and people travel from all over the world to visit… this particular event is long overdue to have in the Bay Area and San Francisco at the Chase Center is the perfect place to do so.”