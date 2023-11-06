Warriors' star Stephen Curry became the 13th player in NBA history to earn at least 20 career weekly honors.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been on a tear to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. Averaging 30.4 points per game and hitting a league-high 40 threes through his first seven games, Curry is playing like an early season favorite for the MVP award. Due to his recent stretch of games and the fact that he led the Warriors to a 3-1 record this past week, Curry was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 2 of the regular-season.

Over these four games, Curry averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from three-point range. What's even more impressive than earning this weekly honor is that this was the 20th time in Steph's career that he has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Curry now joins a slew of Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers to earn at least 20 career weekly honors, as he is the 13th player in NBA history to do so, according to Warriors PR.

The other players tied with and ahead of Curry include: LeBron James (67), Kobe Bryant (33), Kevin Durant (31), James Harden (26), Michael Jordan (25), Tim Duncan (23), Allen Iverson (23), Karl Malone (23), Giannis Antetokounmpo (21), Kevin Garnett (20), Shaquille O'Neal (20), and Russell Westbrook (20).

The face of the Warriors' franchise, Curry continues to set the standard for three-point specialists around the league. It's extremely impressive that he has maintained his level of success all of these years and from every other team's perspective, it's scary to think he may be getting better at 35 years old.

Golden State is on a quest to win yet another title and as long as Stephen Curry is healthy, the Warriors have a good chance at beating any other team in the league.