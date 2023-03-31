Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves, with both battling for playoff position. We’re in Minnesota sharing our NBA odds series, making a Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers are coming off a 121-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Initially, they led 31-20 after the first quarter. The Lakers consistently held the lead going forward. Significantly, Anthony Davis led the way with 38 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James added 25 points and seven rebounds. Likewise, Austin Reaves added 19 points while D’Angelo Russell had 17. The Lakers won despite their bench netting only 14 points. Furthermore, the Lakers shot 52.3 percent from the field and won the battle of the boards 45-32. The Lakers won despite committing 15 turnovers.

The Timberwolves lost 107-100 to the Phoenix Suns in Kevin Durant’s return. Ultimately, Anthony Edwards led the way with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points. Unfortunately, the rest of the starters struggled. Mike Conley scored seven points while shooting 3 for 13. Furthermore, the bench also struggled, scoring 24 points. The Wolves also committed 21 turnovers and also shot only 66.7 percent from the charity line.

The Lakers come into this matchup with a record of 38-38. Also, the Lakers have gone 6-4 over 10 games. The Lakers are 17-20 on the road. Meanwhile, the Wolves are 39-38. The Timberwolves are also 5-5 over 10 games. Furthermore, the Wolves are 21-17 at home.

The Wolves are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. Ultimately, they defeated the Lakers 111-102 at home and 110-102 in Los Angeles. The teams have split the past 10 games. However, the Wolves are 9-1 over 10 home games against the Lakers. This may be the final regular-season game between the teams, but there is a high chance the teams will meet in the play-in tournament.

Here are the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves +1 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

TV: NBA, BSN and SN-LA

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have their full team back with James back in the fray. Now, we will see how they do with all their cards in their decks and if they can beat better competition as they try to make the playoffs.

James averages 29.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Also, he has averaged 22 points and eight rebounds over two games. Davis averages 26.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Likewise, he has 24.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game over the past 10 games. Russell averages 18 points and 6.2 assists. Additionally, he has 21 points and 6.8 assists per game in the eight games since his return. It will be his first game against the Timberwolves since they traded him to Los Angeles.

The Lakers average 116.4 points per game and allow 116.57 points. Also, the bench averages 40.1 points per game and 42 over the past 10 games. The Lakers average 45.4 rebounds per game and 42.6 over 10 game. Furthermore, the Lakers average 14.2 turnovers per game. The Lakers are 35-32 when they turn the ball over 18 times or less. However, they are 3-6 when they turn it over 19 times or more.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards and not turn the ball over. Then, they must contain Edwards and Towns while forcing the Wolves to go elsewhere. Russell needs a big game against his former team.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves are battling for a playoff spot with the Lakers on their heels. Now, they look to keep the momentum going as Towns is back, and they have their full squad back for the first time in a while.

Edwards averages 24.5 points per game. Also, he has averaged 24 points per game in the two games since Towns returned. Anthony averages 20.7 points per game. Likewise, he has averaged 19.5 points over the two games since his return. Rudy Gobert averages 13.7 points and 11.7 rebounds. However, he has been on a tear recently with 11.5 points and 15.5 rebounds over the two games with Towns back in the lineup. Conley averages 12.9 points per game.

The Wolves average 115.7 points while allowing 115.92 points per game. Additionally, the bench averages 35.2 points per game. The Wolves also average 41.8 rebounds per game. Moreover, they have averaged 47 rebounds in the two games since Towns returned. The Wolves average 15.47 turnovers per game but 13.5 in the two games with Towns.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have not beaten the Wolves yet. Now, both teams have their squads back. Expect the Lakers to fight the Wolves tooth-and-nail and come away with a slim victory on the road.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)