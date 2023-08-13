This offseason, the NBA saw trade requests from two of the league's biggest stars in Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. In Lillard's case, the Miami Heat emerged as his preferred destination. For Harden, it was the Los Angeles Clippers that were reported to be his preferred landing destination. While the Lillard trade talks are still ongoing, the James Harden trade talks have apparently cooled down. Trade talks between the Sixers and the Clippers have reportedly ended this week with the Sixers shutting it down. Apparently, the Sixers believe they're a championship contender with Harden and that's the basis of them wanting to bring him to camp as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reports that the Clippers, among other interested teams, were unable to meet the Sixers' demands in a potential James Harden trade. Harden is reportedly unhappy with the team and president Daryl Morey over not having received a long-term max contract offer. Harden opted into his contract this offseason with the assumption that the Sixers would ultimately trade him.

Harden has long been one of the most prolific guards in the NBA and a perennial All-Star. Harden joined the Sixers during the 2021-22 season in a trade involving Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. In one and a half seasons with the team, Harden holds averages of 21.0 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 10.6 assists with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.