The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have a tough set of games ahead as they try to continue without star outfielder Jackson Chouiro for the time being. On Tuesday night, Chourio left the game against the Chicago Cubs with a right hamstring injury.

It's too early to know if the rising star will need an IL stint or not. The Brewers are still unsure. Manager Pat Murphy spoke about it on MLB Network.

“We're hoping it's not an IL stint,” Pat Murphy said.

Murphy also went on to say that Chourio won't play on Wednesday and that he is “a little sore.” Chourio also downplayed the injury last night.

Chourio is having a good season. The sophomore is only 21 years old and is on pace to have a similar season to his rookie year. The Brewers can't afford to lose him for long.

The team has the best record in baseball at 64-43. It's hard to imagine the Brewers rising to the top without the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers' recent struggles; however, Milwaukee poses a major threat in the National League. The Brewers are second in the league in run differential at +102, four behind the Cubs, whom they beat 9-4 on Tuesday night. It's only a matter of time until Milwaukee is leading that statistic.

Blake Perkins may fill the role of centerfield until Chourio returns. Perkins is not having a good season, but has not had many opportunities. He's played in just 10 games this season and is batting .217 with three RBIs and a .656 OPS. Two of his five hits are extra-base hits. His value is on the field where he can play all three outfield spots. Perkins has 146 appearances at centerfield in his career and a combined 47 in the corners.

In one hour, the Brewers will face the Cubs for the series finale. Milwaukee aims for the series sweep with Freddy Peralta on the bump, facing Shota Imanaga.