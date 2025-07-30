The Milwaukee Brewers are scorching hot late into this season. They’ve climbed to first place in the NL Central behind a well-rounded roster that keeps exceeding expectations across the MLB. Helping fuel that surge is Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn. His grand slam at American Family Field sent the crowd into a frenzy and stamped his arrival in Milwaukee. Andrew Vaughn already etched his name in MLB history by joining none other than Barry Bonds in an exclusive club.

Through his first 10 home games with the Brewers, Vaughn has delivered jaw-dropping numbers. He’s hitting .475 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 15 RBIs. Since RBIs became official in 1920, only two players have ever reached those marks in their first 10 home games with a team, Barry Bonds in 1993 with the Giants, and now Brewers’ Andrew Vaughn in 2025.

It’s not just home games where Vaughn’s tearing it up. He’s also climbed into another historic leaderboard: most RBIs in a player’s first 15 games with a new franchise. Vaughn’s 21 RBIs tie him with five other players for the third-most all-time, trailing only Mandy Brooks (24 in 1925) and Reb Russell (23 in 1922). That puts him alongside names like Hack Wilson and Joe Rudi, legends in their own right.

For a Brewers team that needed an offensive jolt, Vaughn has delivered and then some. After coming over in a high-profile trade earlier this season, his impact has been immediate and profound. He’s providing not just power but timely hitting, helping spark a Milwaukee lineup that suddenly looks dangerous down the stretch.

Analysts don’t throw around comparisons to Barry Bonds lightly, but statistically, Brewers’ Andrew Vaughn has earned his place in that conversation. His scorching start has fans dreaming, and pitchers scrambling for answers.

If this is just the beginning, Vaughn could be writing even more chapters in MLB history, with Milwaukee front and center.

