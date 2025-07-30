The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons have still not come to an agreement on a contract extension, and there may be some frustration building up within the fanbase. During training camp, fans were yelling “Pay Micah” at Jerry Jones, but he didn't seem to be bothered by the chants.

Days later, COO Stephen Jones spoke about the fans chanting for them to pay Parsons, and basically dismissed their frustration, and then seemed to take a slight dig at Parsons.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Jones said. “We want to pay Micah too. He’s gotta want to be paid.”

Jones was recently asked about his comments about Parsons, and let's just say he's staying quiet this time around.

“[laughter]… I think I've said all I'm going to say for now on Micah,” Jones said.

Both Jerry and Stephen have had their fair share of words about Parsons and the contract negotiations. Nonetheless, Parsons has decided not to hold out and participate in training camp with his teammates. It's not certain what the holdup could be with negotiations, but Jerry has a track record of drawing out these types of things. He did it last season with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so there's no surprise he's doing it again.

Cowboys and Micah Parsons still negotiating

The Cowboys and Parsons have been trying to get a contract extension done for some time now, and it doesn't sound like things have progressed as much, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I would say right now we’re nowhere on that deal,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I would say right now we’re further away from a deal in late July, early August than we were in late March, early April. The two sides have gone backwards, not forward. I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all.”

Parsons is one of the top edge rushers in the league, and he's going to want to get paid like it, similar to Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett. If he can get around that same ballpark, he may be satisfied, but there's a feeling they could be lowballing him. He has the stats to prove he deserves the money, and he's been the best player on the Cowboys' defense for some time.

The hope now is that the Cowboys and Parsons can come together and get something done before the season.