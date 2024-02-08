The Philadelphia 76ers could be a potential Malcolm Brogdon destination ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Portland Trail Blazers guard's name has come up in trade rumors after Philadelphia tried to kick the tires on a potential swap with the Blazers to acquire the former NBA Rookie of the Year winner, per Kyle Neubeck of AllPhlly.com.

“Add another name to the Philadelphia rumor mill — the Sixers made inquiries about Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, sources told PHLY, in the hope of adding the versatile veteran guard to their rotation. As of now, however, Brogdon appears to be staying in Portland, with the Blazers content to hold onto Brogdon unless they are bowled over with an offer.”

Brogdon would be quite an addition to the 76ers if such a trade pushed through. On the season, the former Virginia Cavaliers star is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.2 percent from behind the arc. However, the 76ers will need to further impress the Blazers if the latter are to cough up the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner via a trade.

RECOMMENDED
76ers' Tyrese Maxey and Warriors' Stephen Curry
76ers vs. Warriors instant breakdown: Philly sputters in another ugly defeat

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Nets Ben Simmons and 76ers Patrick Beverley at Wells Fargo Center
76ers' Patrick Beverley roasts Ben Simmons 'corny' response to getting booed by fans

Jay Postrado ·

Blazers Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Matisse Thybulle
Blazers' nightmare scenario for 2024 NBA trade deadline

Peter Sampson ·

Brogdon has one more year left on his current deal which is set to expire by the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Before he arrived in Portland, he played for the Boston Celtics for just a season. While his stint with the Celtics was short, Brogdon was a tremendous impact player off the bench for Boston. In Portland, Brodgon has gone back to playing as a starter, though, he's still used at times off the bench by the Blazers.