The 76ers tried to kick the tires on Malcolm Brodgon.

The Philadelphia 76ers could be a potential Malcolm Brogdon destination ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Portland Trail Blazers guard's name has come up in trade rumors after Philadelphia tried to kick the tires on a potential swap with the Blazers to acquire the former NBA Rookie of the Year winner, per Kyle Neubeck of AllPhlly.com.

“Add another name to the Philadelphia rumor mill — the Sixers made inquiries about Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, sources told PHLY, in the hope of adding the versatile veteran guard to their rotation. As of now, however, Brogdon appears to be staying in Portland, with the Blazers content to hold onto Brogdon unless they are bowled over with an offer.”

Brogdon would be quite an addition to the 76ers if such a trade pushed through. On the season, the former Virginia Cavaliers star is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.2 percent from behind the arc. However, the 76ers will need to further impress the Blazers if the latter are to cough up the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner via a trade.

Brogdon has one more year left on his current deal which is set to expire by the end of the 2024-25 NBA season. Before he arrived in Portland, he played for the Boston Celtics for just a season. While his stint with the Celtics was short, Brogdon was a tremendous impact player off the bench for Boston. In Portland, Brodgon has gone back to playing as a starter, though, he's still used at times off the bench by the Blazers.