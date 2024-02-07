The Blazers' trade deadline preferences have been discussed in the rumor mill.

The Portland Trail Blazers are weighing their options heading down the stretch of the 2024 NBA trade deadline and two key names have been discussed.

The Blazers' roster is getting a little bit thin lately with Shaedon Sharpe scheduled to undergo surgery. Another recent rumor mill update stated that volume scoring guard Malcolm Brogdon prefers to remain with Coach Chauncey Billups' team.

Now that the trade deadline is just two days away, the rumor mill is running wild with possibilities for Portland's potential upcoming moves.

Grant, Brogdon Trade Deadline Rumors

Last season's deadline day saw a flurry of activity as noted by Keith Smith on Twitter.

On the Blazers front, an update from NBA Reporter Jake Fischer stated that Jerami Grant appears to be “off the trade block.”

“Portland continues to indicate the Blazers are more interested in keeping Grant and guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer reported according to ‘sources.'

Fischer added the caveat that this stance is conditional on the Blazers only receiving an offer consisting of a “veteran that doesn't blow them away” in return.

Blazers' Big Test in Twin Cities

Coach Billups, Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and the Blazers were scheduled to take on Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Tuesday night at 10 p.m., a chance for the team's young guns to face off with one of the league's rising contenders.

Simons has been on a tear lately scoring the basketball but the Blazers have just 15 wins on the season compared to 35 for the T'Wolves.