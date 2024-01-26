Kyle Lowry, a trade candidate or potential buyout option, has been linked to the 76ers.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Philadelphia 76ers are likely to get busy. They have been linked to numerous players already as Daryl Morey ponders upgrades around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The most recent player linked to Philly is Kyle Lowry.

Lowry is expected to either be traded or bought out of his contract after being used by the Miami Heat (along with a future first-round draft pick) to acquire Terry Rozier via trade from the Charlotte Hornets. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the 76ers stand out as a “real possibility” to land Lowry.

Fischer writes the following: “At that point, one destination that currently appears to be a real possibility: Philadelphia, where the Sixers stand as one of the few contenders below the first luxury tax apron and capable of signing a player who was bought out from a contract pricier than this year’s mid-level exception ($12.4 million.) Lowry is not expected to join the Hornets prior to the trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and will likely remain away from the franchise while the future of the respected 18-year veteran gets resolved.”

Since Lowry's contract is worth more than the MLE, seven teams are ineligible to sign him due to the new CBA restrictions: the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. The 76ers are one of the few teams who both have a sensible shot at the championship and are eligible to sign the 37-year-old guard.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, the top team in the Western Conference, could pursue Lowry as an upgrade over Shake Milton, whose grip on the backup point guard spot is slipping. The Oklahoma City Thunder, another top dog in the West, have that position covered with rookie Cason Wallace. And while the 76ers have Patrick Beverley in a prominent bench role, there are a lot of connections to draw between them and Lowry.

Lowry played under Nick Nurse during his final years with the Toronto Raptors and he has a prior relationship with Daryl Morey thanks to his years playing with the Houston Rockets. Fischer even notes that the Sixers are among the teams looking for more help at the point guard spot. Lowry is even a Philadelphia native who played college ball a Villanova.

One key aspect that must be considered when gauging Lowry's fit with the 76ers is the presence of Beverley, who has provided serviceable production in his first season with Philly. Both point guards are in their mid-30s and undersized, meaning that there’s no surefire way to play them together. Most sensibly, the Sixers would have to pick one or the other.

This season, Lowry has posted a higher three-point percentage (38.5 percent to 30.3 percent) on higher volume (7.7 three-point attempts per 100 possessions to 5.8) while serving as a starter for Miami. Both he and Beverley have knacks for being pesky on defense and can both handle the ball and make plays for others. While Lowry would probably be an upgrade over Beverley, it likely wouldn’t be by that much. At that point, is it worth the risk of alienating someone who is vastly appreciated in the locker room?

If the 76ers do go for Lowry, it could give them a solid boost off the bench with a championship pedigree. But it is also far from the move that the team owes itself to make. With Embiid putting together another legendary season, Philly needs to take full advantage of this trade deadline.