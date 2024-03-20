After the Los Angeles Clippers locked Kawhi Leonard up to a long-term extension in January, the question arose – would Paul George be next?
Immediately after Leonard's deal, word broke that the Clippers were engaged in ongoing contract talks with George's camp.
The leaguewide consensus is that the two sides will get something done, but the Philadelphia 76ers could be emerging as a contender for George, according to NBA writer Marc Stein.
Stein writes, “More than two months have elapsed since a Kawhi Leonard extension with the Clippers was announced without warning on Jan. 10 … amid suspicions that the subsequent offers to George have fallen an unknown amount shy of the numbers contained in that extension.
Leonard's deal, which tacked two seasons onto the $48.8 million player option that he originally possessed for next season, wound up in the $150 million range total through the 2026-27 season … approaching $10 million less than the maximum amount Leonard was eligible to receive.”
But where do the 76ers sit amid the questions surround Paul George and his future with the Clippers?
Stein continues, “League sources say that Philadelphia continues to loom as an eager George suitor should he make it onto the open market and give the 76ers their formal opportunity to try to lure him across the country. The Sixers are said to maintain interest in George despite the widely held presumption that he and Leonard want to keep playing together in their native Southern California.
The Sixers are projected to have considerable cap space this summer to pursue another star-level target before the max contract extension they are expected to award All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey … but the tricky part is identifying a top-level free agent for them to actually pursue. Options are increasingly limited.”
Paul George's potential fit in Philly
Somehow landing a player of George's caliber to play next to Maxey and perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid would be a coup for the 76ers.
While they certainly have talent, and Maxey is an emerging star, the wear that Embiid has taken over the years has to inject a certain level of urgency to surround him with more firepower as soon as possible.
George, even at 33-years-old, is still an elite two-way wing – probably the most valuable skillset in the NBA. A player that will contribute 20 points per night while not giving that back on the defensive end is highly sought after. That George is an established veteran would help him command respect in the locker room and confidence from his coaches that he can deliver down the stretch in meaningful games.
This season, Paul George is averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. Los Angeles is currently 42-25 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.
George and the Clippers next take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.