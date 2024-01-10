Will the Clippers also sign Paul George to a contract extension?

The Los Angeles Clippers and superstar Kawhi Leonard agreed to a $152.4 million contract extension Wednesday. Now the attention turns to Paul George's future with Los Angeles. Will the Clippers also sign him to an extension?

“The Clippers extension talks with Paul George are ongoing and organization continues to want to get both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources tell ESPN. For now, Leonard has agreed on a new deal in a season that he's been healthy and highly productive,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George and Leonard have both managed to stay on the court for the most part during the 2023-24 season after previously dealing with injury trouble. Both stars have impressed as well.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard leading Clippers

George is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He's also shooting 46 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Leonard, meanwhile, is averaging 23.8 points per game on 51.6 percent field goal and 43 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Clippers stars' numbers are similar, and their production has played a pivotal role in LA's 23-13 start to the season. The team initially struggled after trading for James Harden but it is now clear that this team has what it takes to compete in the Western Conference.

Harden and Russell Westbrook have helped the Clippers as well. The roster features enough talent to potentially make a deep run in the playoffs.

However, as evidenced by the Leonard contract and George extension talks, the Clippers are planning for the future as well. The team is clearly willing to rely on George and Leonard to continue leading the charge for years to come.

It will be interesting to see if they can come to an agreement with George on a contract extension following Leonard's new deal.