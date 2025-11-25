Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's status for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic was upgraded, as the veteran could make his return. While 76ers head coach Nick Nurse's encouraging injury update on Embiid offered hope, the team's latest injury report suggests that Joel is just around the corner from suiting up.

The 76ers listed Embiid as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Sixers center Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Tyrese Maxey (right shoulder sprain) and Paul George (right ankle sprain) are probable,” Pompey reported.

“Adem Bona (right ankle sprain), VJ Edgecombe (left calf tightness) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) will remain sidelined.”

Embiid last played in a 130-120 win against the Toronto Raptors on November 8. He finished with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block. Embiid is averaging 19.7 points on 46% shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks through six games of the regular season.

Nick Nurse's ‘diligent' injury update on 76ers' Joel Embiid

The 2025-26 NBA campaign has been a trying season for Nick Nurse and the 76ers. The injuries have stacked up throughout the first 16 games. However, players such as Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe have helped keep things afloat amid Joel Embiid and Paul George's respective recoveries from injuries.

Nurse's update on Embiid suggested a return was considered to happen much sooner rather than later, he said, as The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey noted.

“I think we're trying to take the best care we can of him and get him out there. He wants to play. He's being very diligent,” Nurse said. “He's doing a lot to try to get back on the floor. And I think it will be soon.

“I know this has been a long [process]. I think it will be soon, but just keep doing the right things, keep listening to what the doctors tell us.”

The 76ers will host the Magic in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday.