Is there something wrong with Anthony Davis right now? He seems to be fine health-wise, but if you’ve been watching the Los Angeles Lakers games of late, it’s hard not to notice that AD’s body language just doesn’t look right. Let’s also not forget that there was a lot of talk surrounding Davis’ bizarre reaction when LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record a couple of weeks ago.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has spoken out about Davis’ current situation with the Lakers. The renowned NBA guru guested on The Dan Patrick Show recently, and he took it as an opportunity to drop a truth bomb on AD’s commitment level with LeBron and the Lakers:

“While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker,” Windhorst said (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily). “My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that.”

You have to note that even Windhorst himself admits that something is “amiss” with AD. However, much like the rest of us, it doesn’t seem like Windhorst knows why this is the case or what the reason behind this mystery is.

Be that as it may, the most important takeaway here is that Anthony Davis appears to be fully committed to the cause in LA. He might be going through something right now, but what matters is that his loyalty to LeBron and the Lakers remains true — at least according to Briand Windhorst.