Anthony Davis will get a chance to rekindle an old flame when the Los Angeles Lakers take on his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, though, Davis has once again popped up on the injury report for the Lakers. As such, the question on the mind of Lakers fans everywhere is this: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pelicans

At this point, it sounds like Davis should be good to go against the Pels. He has officially been tagged as probable to play with a right foot stress injury, but it doesn’t sound like this issue will keep him out of Wednesday’s matchup. AD has been a regular on the Lakers’ injury report, so this development comes as no surprise at all.

LeBron James is also dealing with an injury, but unlike Davis, the newly-crowned NBA all-time scoring champ is questionable with a sore left ankle. Then again, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did say that he expects LeBron to suit up in this one, so odds are, we get to see James and Davis back on the court together again against the Pelicans.

As for New Orleans, CJ McCollum and Larry Nance are both questionable to play with respective injuries, while Zion Williamson remains out with a lingering hamstring problem.

However, with regard to the question of Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is that it’s likely he does.