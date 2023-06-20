Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard has been embroiled constantly in NBA rumors in regards to a trade leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft. However, rumors are now indicating that NBA executives are ‘split' on whether or not the Blazers will actually move Damian Lillard, reports The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

“NBA executives are split on whether the Blazers will move Damian Lillard, who remains involved in everything the Blazers’ front office is doing right now. The team genuinely wants to add ready-made talent. The Blazers have had talks with the Pelicans about Zion Williamson, which has been widely reported at this point. I’ve also heard that they inquired with the Wizards about Bradley Beal, though he only wanted to go to Phoenix. If Lillard is dealt, the Heat and Nets are on his short list. But if this pick is moved, it’s more likely it’ll be something involving Henderson since he’s the prospect teams are offering proven players to move up for.”

The Blazers seem to be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes down to what to do with Damian Lillard. ESPN's Brian Windhorst mirrored this sentiment when appearing on Get Up.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Blazers have started to maybe indicate that they won't trade the No. 3 pick… Dame does not want a youth movement, he wants to play with veterans… [Portland] is causing a bit of an issue there with Damian Lillard." —Brian Windhorst (@GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/TjLCuptwvo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

“If the Blazers don't like what they are offered, and they use their pick on one of these young players, they are potentially causing an issue there with Damian Lillard.”

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not the Blazers move on from Damian Lillard or not, but it doesn't sound like anything is clear in Portland. Stay tuned into the NBA rumors for any movement on the Lillard front before the 2023 NBA Draft takes place this Thursday.