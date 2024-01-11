Jerami Grant should garner some interest at the trade deadline.

The Portland Trail Blazers don't have much to play for and are eyeing more ping-pong balls in the upcoming NBA draft than wins in the regular season. With the trajectory they're going at, the Blazers are on the right track. Nonetheless, Portland still has some intriguing veterans who could otherwise become legitimate contributors on a playoff team, and one of them is Jerami Grant, who becomes trade eligible on January 15th.

Matt Moore of The Action Network noted that Grant is expected to garner interest from teams who want to add forward depth.

“While it's unclear at this point if the Blazers want to retain him,” Moore wrote. “Jerami Grant is expected to receive more interest from teams looking for forward help over the next month. Grant becomes trade eligible on January 15th after signing his five-year, $160-million contract this summer.”

Grant is currently under contract for five years, $160 million, and has a $36.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season. So, teams interested in acquiring him will need to commit to the 29-year-old as a key piece of their future moving forward. So far, there haven't been any teams linked as a potential trade suitor for Jerami Grant, but his name should pop up as the trade deadline gets closer.

Initially seen as a defensive specialist, Grant has become a well-rounded two-way player who has developed into a nightly 20-point scorer over the last four seasons.

On the season, Grant is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 46.1 percent field goal shooting and 41.7 percent three-point shooting.