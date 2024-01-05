Portland has the best chance of acquiring the Hornets forward, according to oddsmakers.

The Charlotte Hornets are mired in a tough stretch, having just snapped an 11-game losing streak but still sitting at 8-24 on the season, just a half game behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA standings.

One bright spot on the court has been the play of Miles Bridges, who is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per night. Of course Bridges comes with his issues off the court. The Hornets forward pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence last year and turned himself into police back in October on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.

It's clear that Bridges and the Hornets both need a change, and oddsmakers favor the young forward ending up with the Blazers.

BetOnline has the Blazers at +300 to acquire Bridges from the Hornets, ahead of the Miami Heat (+400) and Golden State Warriors (+400). The odds likely favor the Blazers because they are a rebuilding team with ample assets and potential matching salary to offer in a trade. Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant are both experienced players in the middle of a youth movement.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Hornets would have use for Brogdon or Grant, both of whom would be valuable for a contending team, or that the Blazers are looking to trade either player.

Additionally, Bridges history may make Blazers fans uncomfortable; the Jail Blazers squad from 20 years ago still lingers in the minds of many Portland fans, who prefer players that are easy to root for over pure talent. Nonetheless, the Blazers have assets and need young talent, especially in the frontcourt.

Last month, Bridges was denied entry into Canada for the Hornets' game against the Toronto Raptors.