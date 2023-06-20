There has been a lot of talk about the Portland Trail Blazers packaging the No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft for a star player to pair with Damian Lillard, but it seems that the team is content to stay put and select either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Portland seems content to select Miller or Henderson,” Givony wrote. “Barring a team unexpectedly emerging on draft night with an offer they simply can't refuse, sources told ESPN the Trail Blazers are planning on keeping the pick and adding the type of talent to the roster they would be hard pressed to bring to Portland if not through the draft.”

The Trail Blazers are reportedly trying to set itself up for success even after Damian Lillard leaves by building a nucleus with players like Shaedon Sharpe, Andernee Simons and either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson.

“The team will attempt to thread the needle between being competitive with Damian Lillard at the helm and continuing to build for the future with Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and this draft pick, giving them a strong nucleus to look forward to even after the Lillard era ends,” Givony wrote.

There have been rumors about the Trail Blazers potentially trading for Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, but it seems that is not going to happen. In this year's NBA Draft, Portland has a chance to set itself up for long-term success in that lasts long after Damian Lillard is no longer on the team.