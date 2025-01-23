The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of trade rumors for seemingly the entire NBA season so far. It's well-known across the league that the Suns have gone all-in to win a title while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are still playing at a high level, but injuries and inconsistencies have hurt them all year.

Now, the Suns are looking to make another big move to improve their roster, which leaves Bradley Beal as the odd man out. The Suns are obviously not looking to move Durant or Booker and teams aren't exactly banging down Phoenix's door to get their hands on Jusuf Nurkic, so Beal may be the most movable piece left on the roster.

Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Entertainment, shot down the rumors on Wednesday, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

“Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns,” Bartelstein said, pr Rankin.

There was a recent report that Beal would only waive the no-trade clause in his contract to play for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat or the Los Angeles Lakers. Bartelstein added that those rumors are “created out of thin air,” per Rankin.

Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler trade feels imminent

With the amount of desperation that the Suns seem to be approaching this season and this trade deadline with, a move for Jimmy Butler feels like it should happen at some point.

Butler has been suspended for a second time by the Heat as he very publicly seeks a new home, and he even wore Suns-themed shoes on Tuesday night. In order to get Butler to Phoenix, Beal would almost certainly have to be moved, so the swap feels like a hand-in-glove fit.

Beal hasn't been able to fully mesh with the Suns since joining the team as injuries and an uncomfortable on-court fit have made things difficult for Phoenix. Butler is a better fit alongside Booker and Durant as someone who can impact the game without the ball as a screener, cutter and defender.

On the other hand, Beal would be a great fit in Miami as another on-ball scorer. Butler has been inconsistent in that role this season even when he has been on the court, and Beal would give this Heat team some more pop offensively.

Of course, any deal this big takes a lot of pieces coming together and would likely take multiple teams getting involved. However, with the way the Butler situation is trending in Miami and the way Beal's season has unfolded, this seal seems like the most logical one on the board for Pat Riley and company to move on from their disgruntled star.