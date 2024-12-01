The New Orleans Pelicans have been in a freefall as of late, currently sitting at 4-16 ahead of Wednesday evening's matchup in Manhattan against the New York Knicks. The Pelicans have dealt with a slew of injuries so far this season, including to point guard Dejounte Murray, whom the team acquired in the offseason and just recently returned from a hand fracture.

The Pelicans have also dealt with injuries to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Many were surprised that Ingram was still on the roster to begin the season following the incessant trade chatter around him over the offseason; however, now more light is being cast on a reported trade between the Utah Jazz and the Pelicans that Ingram himself shut down,” per Shamit Dua of In The N.O.

“Multiple league sources have relayed to me that the Pelicans and Jazz were deep in talks which were shut down by Ingram's lack of desire to re-sign in Salt Lake City,” reported Dua.

Dua also reported that this decision “highlights that money is not presumably everything for Ingram.”

A disastrous start for the Pelicans

Injury concerns were always going to be the question for a team with Zion Williamson as its best player. Williamson is currently out of the lineup with a hamstring injury that doesn't appear to be close to fully healed, and the Pelicans have also dealt with injuries to several of their other key pieces.

Brandon Ingram, when he's been on the floor, has been the Pelicans' most consistent scoring option this year, putting together numerous high scoring performances on solid efficiency, but he hasn't had nearly enough help to keep New Orleans from floundering in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans are also still waiting on the first real returns from Dejounte Murray, who was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and first round draft picks. Murray was brought in to help stabilize a Pelicans offense that grew very stagnant during the team's first round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in this past postseason.

In any case, the Pelicans and Knicks are slated to get underway at 6:00 PM ET. After that, the team will head south to face the Atlanta Hawks in what will be Dejounte Murray's return to his former team.