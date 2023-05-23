Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Brandon Miller is one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, and many believe he will crack the top 5. However, recent health issues and any legal fallout from the shooting he was involved in at Alabama could play a role in whether or not the Charlotte Hornets target him with the No. 2 overall selection, reports ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.

After the season, Brandon Miller contracted mononucleosis, and hasn’t had much basketball activity. Apparently, Miller has lost 13 pounds and hasn’t trained at all in advance of the 2023 NBA Draft. Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak is known to place a big priority on individual team workouts for players; as of right now, it is uncertain if Brandon Miller will be able to workout at all.

In regards to the shooting incident, teams are still concerned with what may arise in the future. Miller interviewed with quite a few organizations at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and some teams privately expressed some hesitation about whether or not any further repercussions are going to come about for Miller.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Hornets, this is especially a slippery slope, as they are coming off of an incident with forward Miles Bridges and his felony domestic violence charges. Bridges pleaded no contest and was suspended 30 games by the NBA, and this undoubtedly is the last legal trouble the Hornets want to get involved in.

In the end, Brandon Miller is certainly going to hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, ongoing concerns might cause it to be later than expected and not to the Charlotte Hornets.