An epic showdown between a pair of teams with championship aspirations will be underway as the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Phoenix Suns. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Bucks-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.

Through the opening 50 games of the season, the Bucks campaign up to this point has had plenty of up and downs. In somewhat of a shocking revelation leading to the dismissal of former Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin, the Bucks decided to give the head coaching reigns to someone with more playoff experience in Doc Rivers. Since Rivers' arrival to town, Milwaukee has gone only 1-3 including faltering to the Utah Jazz last Sunday. Overall, Milwaukee is 33-17 and possesses a dead-even 12-12 away from home.

On the other side of things, could the Suns and their new-look roster finally be gelling at the perfect time? In the blink of an eye, the Suns have quickly gotten themselves back in the race out west with victories in 10 of their last 13 contests. Most recently, the reunion of Bradley Beal in the Nation's Capital proved to be a huge success in the lopsided 140-112 win. As it stands, Phoenix is 29-21 and is in sixth place within the Western Conference.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Suns Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-114)

Moneyline: +144

Phoenix Suns: -4 (-106)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 244 (-108)

Under: 244 (-114)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

While it was expected to take some time to adjust to Doc Rivers' scheme, it is games like the one versus Utah where Milwaukee cannot afford to lose. Finding themselves in the midst of an all-out war to earn of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks' margin of error is extremely slim if they are going to be taken seriously as contenders.

Not to mention, the Bucks are the second-highest-scoring team in the NBA at 123.7 points per game. Oftentimes, all it takes is for Milwaukee to get a hot shooting start from the opening jump to catapult themselves into a scorching night with their field-goal percentage. Whether it's near the rim, at the mid-range, or from deep, this Bucks offense can simply do it all.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns have been sabotaged by injuries all year long, especially to their “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but they have seemingly turned the corner in a large way with the Three Musketeers all starting to play more consistently on the hardwood together. Even more so, the Suns should be able to take a deep breath after returning home to the Footprint Center in this one following a lengthy seven-game road trip.

Indeed, facing off with this Bucks squad will prove to be no walk in the park, but a driving force for this Suns crew will be in the form of a high-functioning offense that just shot a whopping 61% from the floor in the win against the Wizards. While it is unrealistic to expect this type of shooting clip from the field for a second consecutive game, it should be considered encouraging for Phoenix that Milwaukee surrenders nearly 120 points per game. In addition, the Bucks are sometimes prone in leaving shooters wide open, so it will be a must for the Suns to knock down open looks when given such opportunities.

If all else fails, it will be important to keep tabs on big man Jusuf Nurkic. While it is to be expected that the amount of star power residing within this Phoenix roster will more likely than not contribute on the scoreboard, it will be Nurkic that will play the role of X-Factor. After putting together 18 points and hauling in 13 rebounds against Washington, Nurkic could be very capable in logging in some high-quality minutes on Tuesday evening.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick

On paper, the Bucks happen to be 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games versus the Suns, but they are a lousy 4-14 ATS in their previous 18 contests. Side with Phoenix on their home floor for this monumental inter-conference battle.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -4 (-114)