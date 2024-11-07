The Milwaukee Bucks, who had championship aspirations when they made the trade for Damian Lillard last season, have gotten off to a disappointing start this year at 1-6. That's gotten the rumor mill churning regarding Bucks and possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenarios. But despite the poor start to the season, neither the Bucks nor Giannis himself are seeking a trade, as per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

As per Marks, “Anytime a team like that is struggling, there's certainly going to be questions about the future of Giannis. He's not looking to be moved. Milwaukee is not looking to move him. They're looking to try to figure out kind of what went wrong with this roster to start the season here. So I think we can put away the fictional Giannis trade proposals for right now. There's no concern on that front.”

That's certainly good news for Bucks fans that neither the organization nor Giannis Antetokounmpo are looking at trade scenarios. Antetokounmpo certainly cause a sir with his comments earlier this season that if the Bucks don't win a championship, that the team might look to trade him.

But for now, it appears the Bucks want to make this team work with Antetokounmpo at the forefront.

Giannis Antetokoumpo's career with the Bucks

Now in his 12th season in the NBA, all with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has an argument for being the best player in franchise history. He helped lead the Bucks to their first championship since 1971 and last year he set a franchise record for most points scored in a single game.

Since he was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he has been named to eight All-Star selections, won two MVP Awards and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

During the Bucks title run in 2021, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds. 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 assists while 56.9 percent shooting from the field in route to being named Finals MVP.

This season, Antetokounmpo has appeared in six of the Bucks' first seven games. He missed the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an adductor injury. Prior to Monday's game, he had been averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 63.3 percent from the field.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers in six games with Antetokounmpo sidelined due to calf injury.