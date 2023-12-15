Could a Zach LaVine-Darius Garland trade happen between the Bulls and Cavs?

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly still interested in trading Zach LaVine. They are open to the idea of dealing LaVine away for another All-Star player, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports. In fact, league sources said the Bulls reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers about a LaVine trade for Darius Garland, per Fischer.

The LaVine trade market is still filled with uncertainty. The 28-year-old features a lucrative contract and he hasn't performed especially well in 2023-24. LaVine, who does offer an All-Star ceiling, is averaging 21 points per game on 44.3 percent field goal and 33.6 percent three-point shooting.

That production is not exactly enticing teams amid LaVine's contract. The Bulls star is set to make over 43 million in 2024-25, just under $46 million in 2025-26, and has a player option for just under $49 million in 2026-27, per Spotrac. Any team that trades for LaVine would be hoping that he finds his All-Star form.

Could a Bulls-Cavs LaVine-Garland trade come to fruition?

Garland is just 23-years old. He is locked into a long-term lucrative deal as well. Garland will make under $36 million next season, over $39 million in 2025-26, over $42 million in 2026-27, and just under $45 million during the 2027-28 campaign, per Spotrac.

He was an All-Star in 2021-22. Garland enjoyed another strong campaign in 2022-23. So far in 2023-24, he's averaging 20.7 points per game on 47 percent field goal and 34.6 percent three-point shooting. He's also averaging just under six assists per contest.

Both LaVine and Garland feature plenty of upside. Garland has been a bit more consistent this season, though. It would be interesting to see if the Cavs had any intentions of even trading Garland. The Bulls are understandably interested in the guard, but Cleveland's desire to compete makes this deal seem unlikely to come to fruition.

Anything can happen, though. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bulls and Cavs as they are made available.