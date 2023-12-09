The Knicks have seemingly been linked to every potential available All-Star in a trade but reportedly do not have interest in Zach LaVine.

For the past couple of seasons, it’s seemed like the New York Knicks have registered trade interest in almost every available star player. They were mentioned in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes and have been mentioned as monitoring the Zion Williamson situation in New Orleans. But one name the Knicks have reportedly not been keeping trade tabs on is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Katz reports that, “New York hasn’t expressed serious interest in the All-Stars on the Chicago Bulls.” Katz went on to say that there would be question marks regarding LaVine’s fit defensively with the Knicks roster.

But as the Bulls continue to lose, trade chatter surrounding Zach LaVine will only increase and maybe the Knicks might change their tune as it gets closer to the trade deadline. There’s no question that LaVine is a talented player and could help multiple teams in the NBA.

LaVine has been out of the Bulls lineup while nursing a foot injury but recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Bulls. Through 18 games, the two-time All-Star has been averaging 21.0 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 86.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

LaVine is in his seventh season with the Bulls after they acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He has still has at least two years left on his contract with the Bulls and he has a player option for the 2026-27 season.