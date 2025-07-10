Travis Hunter left Colorado football as an irreplaceable talent. But his exit leaves Deion Sanders excited for the next young playmakers he can't wait to “unleash.”

Do these young talents reside at the cornerback position? Or do they represent Hunter's other famed spot of wide receiver?

“Coach Prime” spoke glowingly about his 2025 wide receiver group during Wednesday's Big 12 media days. Even following the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter's departure from Boulder. Sanders even has to replace sixth round draft selections LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn — who rose as a prized college football transfer portal additions.

Sanders brought out his quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis for media days. He's energized for the perimeter options they'll throw to. Whom he shared inside the global headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

“They are unbelievable. They are awesome. I can't wait to unleash them,” Sanders boldly said, per Adam Munsterteiger of Buffs Stampede on 247Sports. “I can't wait until the world get a glimpse of these receivers.”

Key wideouts replacing Travis Hunter for Deion Sanders, Colorado 

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders and CU rolled with 13 WRs for the spring. He'll need to sort out his rotation of wideouts during fall camp. Especially with Pat Shurmur back for another full season as offensive coordinator.

CU still loses its leading WR in Hunter — who grabbed 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Even the No. 2 to No. 4 options of Wester, Horn and Will Sheppard are off to the league. But “Coach Prime” isn't wavering from showing confidence in the '25 crew.

“We have some youngsters from freshmen on up that can flat out go get it,” he said. “I'm proud — I'm proud of our recruits, our coaches. And I'm proud of what we've brought into Boulder, Colorado.”

So who is heading to Folsom Field? Texas native and four-star Quanell Farrakhan Jr. of Houston is one vying for early playing time. He's an early contender for slot WR duties per Buffs Stampede.  Even former five-star Florida State signing Hykeem Williams is in the vicinity. Williams once earned Julio Jones comparisons out of high school.

But Omarion Miller is now the elder statesman here. The Vivian, Louisiana native has flashed before. He broke out against USC (196 yards in 2023), which led to a surprise call from Trojans fan Snoop Dogg. Miller also shredded Kansas State with 145 yards last season.

More NCAA Football News
Former Dallas Cowboys player and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman has passed away at age 86, leaving behind a legacy on and off the field.
Dallas Cowboy star leaves tremendous HBCU legacyKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Volunteers land 2026 DB recruit over SEC foes Georgia, South CarolinaJake Faigus ·
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Why coaching is ‘easier’ for Deion Sanders without Shedeur, ShiloLorenzo J Reyna ·
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) celebrates with Tar Heels offensive lineman Howard Sampson (79) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
North Carolina, Bill Belichick lands new 6-foot-5 WR over Arizona StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders’ eye-opening take on replacing Travis Hunter, Shedeur SandersJackson Stone ·
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Deion Sanders sidesteps ‘health’ questionScotty White ·