Travis Hunter left Colorado football as an irreplaceable talent. But his exit leaves Deion Sanders excited for the next young playmakers he can't wait to “unleash.”

Do these young talents reside at the cornerback position? Or do they represent Hunter's other famed spot of wide receiver?

“Coach Prime” spoke glowingly about his 2025 wide receiver group during Wednesday's Big 12 media days. Even following the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter's departure from Boulder. Sanders even has to replace sixth round draft selections LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn — who rose as a prized college football transfer portal additions.

Sanders brought out his quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis for media days. He's energized for the perimeter options they'll throw to. Whom he shared inside the global headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

“They are unbelievable. They are awesome. I can't wait to unleash them,” Sanders boldly said, per Adam Munsterteiger of Buffs Stampede on 247Sports. “I can't wait until the world get a glimpse of these receivers.”

Key wideouts replacing Travis Hunter for Deion Sanders, Colorado

Sanders and CU rolled with 13 WRs for the spring. He'll need to sort out his rotation of wideouts during fall camp. Especially with Pat Shurmur back for another full season as offensive coordinator.

CU still loses its leading WR in Hunter — who grabbed 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Even the No. 2 to No. 4 options of Wester, Horn and Will Sheppard are off to the league. But “Coach Prime” isn't wavering from showing confidence in the '25 crew.

“We have some youngsters from freshmen on up that can flat out go get it,” he said. “I'm proud — I'm proud of our recruits, our coaches. And I'm proud of what we've brought into Boulder, Colorado.”

So who is heading to Folsom Field? Texas native and four-star Quanell Farrakhan Jr. of Houston is one vying for early playing time. He's an early contender for slot WR duties per Buffs Stampede. Even former five-star Florida State signing Hykeem Williams is in the vicinity. Williams once earned Julio Jones comparisons out of high school.

But Omarion Miller is now the elder statesman here. The Vivian, Louisiana native has flashed before. He broke out against USC (196 yards in 2023), which led to a surprise call from Trojans fan Snoop Dogg. Miller also shredded Kansas State with 145 yards last season.