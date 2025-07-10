The Las Vegas Aces are coming into their matchup against the Washington Mystics on Thursday unsure if they will have star player A’ja Wilson available. Wilson left the Aces’ loss to the Liberty on Tuesday due to injury and is considered questionable for the Mystics game. But even if Wilson does not play, the Aces are set to receive reinforcements in the form of Megan Gustafson who has been dealing with a leg injury.

Megan Gustafson is officially listed as probable on the Aces’ injury report for their upcoming game against the Mystics, as per Callie Fin of The Las Vegas Review Journal. Gustafson has not played yet this season after suffering the leg injury during the early days of training camp.

The Aces came into this season incredibly short-handed in the frontcourt due to Gustafson’s injury and the absence of Cheyenne Parker-Tyus who recently gave birth. To help address the need for immediate frontcourt help, the Aces traded for NaLyssa Smith who has already moved into the starting lineup.

The pending return of Gustafson will give the Aces much-needed size in the frontcourt. Gustafson will be in her second season with the Aces after signing as a free agent in the 2024 offseason. She appeared in a total of 38 games last year, including seven starts, at a little over ten minutes per game.

Gustafson averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When the Aces signed Gustafson ahead of last season, she had been coming off a career-year with the Phoenix Mercury. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, she played two seasons with the Wings before signing with the Mercury. She joined the Aces after two seasons in Phoenix.