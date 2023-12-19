Bulls' Alex Caruso said no.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is one of the peskiest defenders in the NBA today, though, he's not really known as a rim protector or shot-blocker. But from time to time, he will erase shots at the rim, just like during Monday night's matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Here's Caruso channeling his inner LeBron James to swat a Tyrese Maxey shot from behind during the Bulls-Sixers showdown.

BLOCKED BY CARUSO 🤯 What a chasedown rejection from Alex Caruso!pic.twitter.com/W4MParABqa — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) December 19, 2023

Caruso had seen plenty of examples of that defensive play during his time playing alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso represented the Purple & Gold from 2017 to 2021.

That is also another reminder for Bulls and NBA fans of Caruso's athleticism and explosiveness. Moreover, that block by Caruso captures his aggressive mentality on the defensive end of the floor. While he entered the Bulls-Sixers game averaging just 0.4 blocks per game, he is producing 1.2 steals per contest. Also, he is the Bulls leader in defensive rating (115) among players with at least 400 minutes spent on the floor this season.

Caruso will get to show off his defensive capabilities more in the next several weeks, with Bulls star Zach LaVine sidelined with a lower-body injury. He's not the offensive powerhouse that LaVine is, but Caruso can still wreak havoc on the floor on both ends. His 127 offensive rating coming into Monday's date with the Sixers is the best among all Chicago players who've played at least appeared in seven games this season, while also putting up 9.3 points on 53.5 percent shooting from the field.