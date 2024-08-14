While the 2024 Olympics were a masterclass in American basketball dominance, it was also an open audition for some. If it wasn't for Australian guard Patty Mills's heroics during the Paris Olympics, he might not have signed a deal with the Utah Jazz. The same can be said for French forward Guerschon Yabusele, who has drawn the attention of several NBA teams. However, a Brazilian big man appears to be on the radar of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but this time, it isn't Anderson Varejao. Instead, it's former first-round selection Bruno Caboclo, who could be an interesting offseason addition for the Cavs.

While this doesn't mean that Cleveland will outright sign Caboclo, it makes sense that the Cavs are intrigued. Last season, Cleveland's big men rotation was cratered by injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley throughout the year. It forced then-head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to lean on veteran bigs like Tristan Thompson and play unconventional lineups.

While it did result in a 48-34 record and a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cavs having a younger, more athletic option as their third big does add credence to their interest in Caboclo. New head coach Kenny Atkinson is known to lean on his depth. So, having extra support behind Allen and Mobley in Caboclo could do just the trick for Cleveland.

Bruno Caboclo's basketball journey could take him to the Cavs

It also helps that Caboclo is no stranger to the NBA, either. After being selected twentieth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Caboclo spent three-plus seasons with the Raptors, playing 25 games for the team. He then spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets before leaving the league altogether following the 2020-21 season.

Caboclo has a career average of 4.2 points per game in the NBA. His best season came with the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 campaign. He logged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a night in 34 appearances. Caboclo has also averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks in the NBA G League. Caboclo averaged 9.4 points and 4 rebounds on 63.7% shooting from the field in 27 EuroLeague games in his most recent stop with Serbian club KK Partizan.

While Caboclo didn't finish his season with KK Partizan for personal reasons, he starred for Brazil during the 2024 Olympics. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in four appearances on 59.1% shooting. He also had a 30-point scoring outburst against Team USA, putting him in the complete focus of the world. Granted, it might not be enough to get him another NBA deal. However, Caboclo's Olympic heroics at least have the attention of NBA teams like the Cavs. That's a step in the right direction.