As the Cavs push for a playoff spot, Cleveland isn't looking to trade away Donovan Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t interested in hearing any trade proposals for Donovan Mitchell and will refuse to pick up the phone if a team comes calling. The Cavs have a “don’t even bother calling” mentality regarding the four-time All-Stars' availability, via NBA insider Marc Stein

“The Cavaliers continue to send signals that they have no interest in fielding trade offers for Donovan Mitchell. Zero interest,” Stein wrote.

This news tracks considering that the Cavs have repeatedly voiced their commitment to Mitchell and their promising young core. Stein's evaluation of Cleveland's trade interest was reported and reiterated by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports in December.

“Cleveland officials have maintained a commitment to this core of four All-Star talents, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote.

Fischer's reporting came shortly after the Cavs announced that Evan Mobley and Darius Garland would be sidelined for an extended time due to injury, making it seem like the season was over before it could start. Despite the doom and gloom, Cleveland stuck to their core beliefs even when things seemed uncertain.

Cavs holding firm

Credit where credit's due for the belief; since then, the Cavs have rallied to go 9-3 without Mobley or Garland. This successful surge has emboldened Cleveland's front office to keep the band together and become a buyer in the trade market, giving them a chance at finishing the season strong with one of the top records in the Eastern Conference, Stein wrote.

“Team officials have likewise been emboldened by a recent 8-3 surge without Mobley and Garland … and with Jarrett Allen playing some of the best basketball of his career to likewise hush any notion that the Cavaliers are willing to deal Allen any time soon.”

The Cavs currently stand sixth in the East with the tenth easiest remaining schedule in the NBA. While Garland won't be back as soon as expected, returning to full strength in February with all this positive momentum could put them in a position to hit their stride heading into the postseason.

Of course, despite what Cleveland's plans are, other teams are still attempting to pry Mitchell away from the Cavs. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks remain links to Mitchell's hometown teams, per Stein. However, he also reports that the Miami Heat are the most likely landing spot — if Cleveland changes his heart and elects to trade Mitchell at the annual trade deadline.

“The Miami Heat, league sources say, continue to have bona fide interest in Mitchell despite Cleveland’s don’t-even-call-us approach and could well choose to test that resolve with Mitchell proposals after Miami’s trade pursuits of Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard over the summer ended with neither player landing on South Beach.”

Mind you, the Cavs have another full year on Mitchell’s contract before they panic. However, an opportunity for Mitchell to sign an extension this summer could give them clarity on the situation. While Stein has reported and multiple NBA sources have confirmed to ClutchPoints that it seems unlikely that Mitchell will agree to an extension, that's a conversation for this offseason instead of at the trade deadline.

Cleveland buys in

Instead, Cleveland is looking to upgrade at the small forward position before the trade deadline, Stein shared This has been a gap in Cleveland’s rotation ever since LeBron James left town for a second time. While Max Strus has been highly impactful — a true 3-and-D wing could take them over the top from a second-round exit to a legitimate Eastern Conference Playoff run.

Sources say that names worth watching include Brooklyn Nets forwards Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, Charlotte Hornets forwards P.J. Washington and Cody Martin or even a possible reunion with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen are all options for Cleveland.

The more expensive a trade gets would require Cleveland to enter a three-team deal and send out a combination of Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and the few draft picks remaining to make it happen to accumulate more assets to make a splashier move, especially with what the Jazz want for Markkanen, according to several league sources.

But sources say the Cavs do not want to enter the luxury tax threshold and deal with the penalties that come with it. It'll be tricky to figure out which way things are headed. Still, Cleveland is also committed to building a legitimate contender that'll convince Mitchell to sign an extension with the team sooner rather than later.