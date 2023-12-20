The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are not considering moving Donovan Mitchell in a trade as of now despite the injuries to the roster.

Rumors have been flying wild regarding a potential Donovan Mitchell trade to either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to lengthy injuries, but Cleveland reportedly is not considering moving the star player as of right now, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

The Cavaliers are currently 15-12, and are in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference right now. With Darius Garland and Evan Mobley missing time, it is possible that the Cavaliers fall down the standings in the Eastern Conference a bit in the near future, but until now, the plan is to continue to try to contend, according to Fischer. Cleveland is just two games back of the fourth seed in the conference, which is what most thought the ceiling was in the regular season for the Cavaliers behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

When the Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, outbidding the Knicks, they envisioned contending for at least the next two years. It would take a pretty big stretch of losing for Cleveland to uproot those plans and deal him ahead of this year's trade deadline, especially to a team within the eastern conference like the Knicks or the Nets.

Many believe that the Cavaliers are at risk of losing Mitchell come the offseason, as his contract is running out. It could be worth it to move him if they fall out of contention, but that is not the case right now, and is not the plan for the front office currently.