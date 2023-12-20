Will Cavs star Donovan Mitchell play against his former team?

The Cleveland Cavaliers added a surprising name to their latest injury report for Wednesday's home game against the Utah Jazz. Leading up to the tilt with his former team, Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable due to an illness.

To give you an idea of the severity of the illness, Mitchell could not participate in Cleveland's morning shootaround. If anything, Cleveland's superstar will be a game-time decision and his availability will depend on how he's feeling.

What happens if Cavs star Donovan Mitchell sits out vs. Jazz?

If Donovan Mitchell cannot go, sources say Craig Porter Jr. will likely join the Cavs' starting unit alongside Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen. Caris LeVert, Cleveland's sixth man, and Sam Merrill, Cleveland's saving grace in their win over the Houston Rockets, will also see in increase in minutes to mitigate the loss of Mitchell's offensive dominance. Sources say that Rookie forward Emoni Bates, who isn't with the Cleveland Charge at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase, could also get some playing time.

While having no Mitchell on top of already not having Evan Mobley nor Darius Garland would sting for the Cavs against the Jazz, it wouldn't be the end of the world either. Utah will be without Josh Christopher (G League assignment), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), Keyonte George (foot), Johnny Juzang (G League assignment), Micah Potter (G League assignment), Brice Sensabaugh (G League assignment) and Omer Yurtseven.

In simpler terms, the Jazz will be without 40% of their starting lineup with Clarkson and George sidelined, several G League players, and a player who's not even a regular member of their rotation. So, that leaves Utah with former Cleveland players Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. There's also Taylor Hendricks, John Collins, and Walker Kessler available for the Jazz, creating some tough defensive assignments for the Cavs across the Rubicon.

With that said, why should Cleveland not be so pressed about possibly not having Mitchell while Utah has so many key players available? The Jazz are 2-12 on the road and have been a routine disappointment to start the season. Sure, Collin Sexton could drop 30 on the Cavs, letting his former team know he has moved on to better things. But, just like his time in Cleveland, Sexton's incredibly high-scoring numbers will just be empty calories for Utah, not having a needle-moving impact on the final result.

This game could be a trap for the Cavs if they don't come prepared. But considering how well they've handled resilience in the wake of losing Mobley and Garland until early 2024, Cleveland should be prepared for whatever Utah throws at them. With or without Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs should be able to take care of business against the Jazz and, in the end, should see their winning streak grow to three games in a row with the New Orleans Pelicans coming into town to play ball immediately after on Thursday.