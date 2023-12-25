Should the Celtics pursue Kelly Olynyk?

The Boston Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but that doesn't mean they're standing still ahead of the trade deadline on February 8.

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Boston, is reportedly being monitored by the Celtics, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The Jazz are currently 12-18 and far from competing for a title, so it wouldn't be a shock if they were sellers at the deadline.

In addition, former Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is now the CEO of basketball operations for Utah. His connections with Olynyk and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens are apparent, making a potential swap more likely given their strong business relationship.

But before the C's get their hopes up, a few roadblocks stand in the way of a deal. Olynyk is earning $12.2 million this year, which would be difficult for Boston to match without sending away a major player. The Celtics are currently 22-6 and in first place in the Eastern Conference, and while they always want to improve, it might not be worth a significant price.

Stein suggested that the C's could combine the salaries of multiple players on minimum contracts to acquire Olynyk, yet there's no telling if Utah would go for that smaller value.

During his four seasons with Boston, Kelly Olynyk averaged a solid 9.5 points in 20.7 minutes per game. He has an outside shot, can rebound, and is even somewhat of a playoff performer. In Game 7 of the second round of the 2017 playoffs, Olynyk torched the Washington Wizards with 26 points to capture a 115-105 victory. In the fourth quarter of that series-clinching win, he had 14 points alone.

This season, the Gonzaga product is averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per outing. He mostly comes off the bench and plays 21.9 minutes per game, but that's more similar to the role he'd likely have in Beantown.

Regardless of a possible trade, the Celtics and Jazz will meet soon for the first time all season on Friday, January 5th.