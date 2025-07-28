Jul 28, 2025 at 8:37 AM ET

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a man of many talents. Aside from dancing, podcasting, and hosting Saturday Night Live, he can act as well, apparently. Kelce has a small role in the recently released “Happy Gilmore 2,” which is headlined by Adam Sandler.

But before it premiered on Netflix, Kelce held an early screening for his teammates at their practice facility. It was a cool moment to get together and relax amid the stress and exhaustion from the Chiefs' training camp. Judging by their laughs, they seemed to enjoy the movie.

“The guy on the Chiefs and The Waiter in ‘Happy Gilmore 2.' Thanks for the early showing!” said the team in a post on Instagram.

No golf clubs were destroyed in the making of the video.

Fans couldn't help but express their joy over Kelce's nice gesture in the comments of the Chiefs' post.

“Okay, but this is adorable 🥰,” said @swiftienkc.

“I love that Chiefs players support each other on and off the field! What a cute idea!” echoed @sarahemersondudley.

“This is great, camp must be a blast,” added @southc44.

“13/10 glad the team got to take a break and enjoy together!” wrote @nikki.v113.

“His little smile watching. So proud 😍,” commented @caittrelf.

“Great teammates, nice relaxing time for them. How about that honey scene guys? 🤣🤣🤣” posted @aweyh726.

Some have already praised the 35-year-old Kelce for his performance in the sequel to the comedy classic.

According to a report from Cosmopolitan's Sophie Williams, Sandler saw Kelce's guesting on “Saturday Night Live” and was left impressed. He said the Chiefs star was “unbelievably funny and confident.” When Sandler learned Kelce wanted to be involved in “Happy Gilmore 2,” the veteran comedian immediately wrote a part for him.

Now, if only Kelce can return the favor and get Sandler to join the Chiefs in their happy place: Training camp.