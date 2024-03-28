The Los Angeles Clippers made a major move in season when they signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, ensuring that their franchise player remains in uniform through the 2026-27 season. The other half of that equation for he Clippers is Paul George who can hit unrestricted free agency if they don't agree on a contract extension.
George has a player option that he can decline and become a free agent. The general consensus was that Paul George and the Clippers would ultimatley reach an agreement on a contract extension especially after Leonard. But that has not happened yet and their could be a chance that another team could lure George away should he decline his player option
The 76ers could be in play should Paul George hit free agency
One team that has potentially emerged as a destination for George if he doesn't end up signing a contract extension with the Clippers is the Philadelphia 76ers as per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
Pincus reports that, “According to multiple sources in and around the NBA, the Sixers have George at the top of their wishlist and are expected to make him a significant offer if he becomes a free agent.”
Pincus also reports that the 76ers could make a few salary cap maneuvers to potentially change what they would be able to offer George in free agency. The Clippers have until June 30 to agree to a contract extension with George.
The Clippers could have more than one free agency headache
George isn't the only free agent situation the Clippers might have to navigate. James Harden is set to hit unrestricted free agency. The Clippers probably would like to avoid a situation where they have two star players they want to re-sign. Even if they don't sign George to a contract extension before the deadline, if he just picks up his player option, that would probably be a sigh of relief for the team.
The Clippers are set to move into their new arena, the Intuit Dome, for the 2024-25 season. It stands to reason that the Clippers probably won't want to blow the team up the offseason before their big move.
George has had an up and down year as he, Leonard and Harden have all tried to adjust to playing with one another. He was named to his ninth All-Star appearance and second consecutive selection. This season, he's averaged 22.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Clippers are currently battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. They are most likely locked in to the 4/5 spot, what remains to be seen whether they have homecourt advantage in the first round or not.
This is a team that came into the season with championship aspirations, and have had those aspirations even since they paired Leonard with George. But for much of that tenure, the team has fallen short of those goals.