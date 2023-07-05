The needle hasn't really moved for the Philadelphia 76ers since James Harden made his trade demand. It seems that the Sixers have done what they can to find a viable deal for the former league MVP, but at this point, it is clear that nothing has materialized.

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Harden, but it appears that even LA isn't quite ready to make the big jump to trade for the 10-time All-Star. NBA insider Zach Lowe recently provided a timely update on the Harden trade saga as the ESPN broadcaster attempted to explain why the market appears to have dried up on the 33-year-old:

“I have heard, I just don’t think there’s a lot out there for James Harden,” Lowe said on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jackson Frank of Liberty Ballers). “I just don’t sense that there’s a big appetite among teams to trade Philadelphia real stuff. The reason why the Dame Lillard name comes up for Philly is, like, I kinda need real stuff because the other dude on my team is the MVP [Joel Embiid] and if he gets unhappy or unhappier than he already might be, I’m just fucked.”

“I don’t think the [Miami] Heat are super interested in James Harden. They’re obviously focused elsewhere. I don’t think the [New York] Knicks are super interested in James Harden. If they could get him on the ultra, ultra cheap, that’s one thing. I don’t know that Philly wants to do that. The Clippers, from what I’ve heard, they have been reluctant so far to offer [Terance] Mann, picks, maybe even [Norman] Powell, and I don’t know that the two sides have really even had super significant dialogue, and I don’t really know what you do from there.”

This obviously does not bode well for Harden's chances of getting out of Philly anytime soon. The Sixers aren't rushing anything and won't be forced to take a deal they're not happy with. There have also been reports that the team is open to keeping James for another year, so there's that too. Right now, it's looking more and more feasible that Harden will still be in a Sixers uniform this coming season.