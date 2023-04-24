The Damian Lillard Era for the Portland Trail Blazers has been highly entertaining over the past decade.

However, many fans — both those of the Blazers and those of the NBA as a whole — are ready for it to come to a merciful end. One of the most talented point guards in league history, Lillard has done everything he can to get Portland to the Promised Land.

So, perhaps it was a bit over-reactionary for people to see Dame courtside for the Game 3 showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets and wonder what Lillard or the Nets had up their sleeve.

Even the possibility that he was there to scout the Sixers could be raised, given that starting point guard James Harden’s future with the franchise is uncertain. After all, envisioning a three-team blockbuster trade between the Blazers, Sixers, and Houston Rockets — where Harden is rumored to have his eye as he looks ahead towards the offseason — is just the type of scenario that electrifies and excites NBA fans.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, Lillard’s presence at the Nets game was a coincidence rather than a plot line for future trades, as NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that DAME D.O.L.L.A. was in New York simply to work on his album.

Furthermore, Haynes adds that the seven-time All-Star was also trying to attend a playoff game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers but couldn’t get tickets.

“People want to connect the dots but there are no dots here, Dame is working on a new album and that’s why he was in NY, he also wanted to go to the Knicks-Cavs game but couldn’t get him tickets.”

It’s a little weird that Lillard couldn’t get tickets but, aside from that, there’s nothing to see here.