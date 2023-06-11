Damian Lillard sent shockwaves across the NBA after he recently declared that the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat could be potential landing spots for him if he ever decides to ask for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. At this point, the general expectation is that Dame will remain loyal to Portland beyond this summer, but with his recent statement, you just never know.

Could the Phoenix Suns join in on the action? Chris Paul seems to be on his way out of Phoenix, and naturally, the Suns will want to find a top-tier replacement for the point god. Could Damian Lillard be their man?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Deandre Ayton could play a key role in a potential Lillard deal. The Blazers reportedly “valued Suns center Deandre Ayton in the past,” and it wouldn't be a complete shock if Portland has continued to keep tabs on the 24-year-old center.

There is at least one big caveat, though. Fischer also reports that the Suns do not have too many assets available to offer to the Blazers, making a potential move for the seven-time All-Star highly improbable. Then again, as mentioned previously, you just never know.

What you can say for sure is that it's going to be a very interesting next few months both in Portland and in Phoenix. Whether they end up making any sort of deal between them remains to be anybody's guess at this point.