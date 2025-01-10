Despite their 13-24 record, the Portland Trail Blazers' 2024-25 tank is rolling along. Ultimately, the Blazers want to win big in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, not the regular season. With some established veterans on their roster, like big man Deandre Ayton, that could throw a wrench in things. So, with the annual NBA trade deadline looming, Portland could look to move on from Ayton. However, based on recent reporting from ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Ayton's days with the Trail Blazers could be numbered.

Portland's big man rotation is already cluttered between Ayton, rookie Donovan Clingan, and Robert Williams III. However, according to Siegel, the Blazers are higher on Williams III than some initially thought. According to Siegel, Portland specifically targeted Williams in their trade with the Boston Celtics involving Jrue Holiday before the 2023-24 season. Because of that admiration of Williams, the Blazers aren't actively shopping him, meaning they won't be looking to dump him for a slew of second-round picks.

Considering Portland values Williams and Clingan as franchise cornerstones, it makes sense that the Blazers might trade Ayton. Unfortunately, according to Siegel, Ayton isn't garnering robust interest in the trade market. With less than a month to go, the Blazers will have to figure out this situation, especially if Ayton is no longer a part of their future plans.

How did the Blazers and Deandre Ayton end up here?

Ayton's time with the Blazers has been uneven. He possesses significant talent as a big man. However, he has issues that may hinder a developing team. He often becomes a ball-stopper, taking charge of plays with his mid-range and paint scoring. Although he rebounds well, he shies away from physical contact. This reluctance leads to a low free-throw rate.

After taking him with their top pick in last year's draft, Donovan Clingan is seen as the Blazers' future center. This puts Deandre Ayton's time in Portland in jeopardy. The initial plan was for Clingan to adapt to the league slowly. However, fully investing in him now could be the team's best strategy. With Clingan's potential, it makes sense to shift focus and pave the way for his development.

With that in mind, trading Ayton appears to be a sensible decision. However, securing a suitable deal might prove difficult. His inconsistent play has made him less desirable than other big men in the league. Furthermore, his hefty contract could deter teams from pursuing a trade. These factors complicate the situation for Ayton and the Blazers. But with it clear that Ayton isn't part of the future in Portland, the pressure is on to move on from the former No. 1 pick.