Dejounte Murray to the Lakers seems very unlikely

The Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, but unless there is a drastic change from both parties, a deal is not expected to get done, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Hawks have been adamant that they want two first-round picks for Murray, and that Lakers can't offer that at this time. Another factor at play is that the Hawks have no interest in taking D'Angelo Russell in any trade involving Dejounte Murray, according to Siegel.

Although the Lakers would probably like to make a move to help their title chances, D'Angelo Russell's recent stretch of play has the team confident in the impact he can make on the team down the stretch and in the NBA Playoffs.

So if the Hawks do end up trading Murray before the NBA Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET, it will not be to the Lakers, unless something drastically changes. There have been rumors flying that the Hawks will look to move Murray, as the pairing with Trae Young in the backcourt has not worked to this point.

Murray is still a very good player, but the Hawks have not had the team success they envisioned with him and Trae Young playing together. It will be worth monitoring the Hawks ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, as they hold one of the bigger pieces that could change the outlook for teams down the stretch and heading into the NBA Playoffs this spring.