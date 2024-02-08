The Jazz, Knicks, and 76ers are active in trade talks.

One word always comes to mind that accurately depicts the NBA trade deadline. As simple as it is, craziness is the word synonymous with this time of the year in The Association. But the 2023-24 season has a different feel to it, one that has seen more teams hesitant to make big moves contrary to what we've seen in the past. Sure, notable players such as Dejounte Murray, Kyle Kuzma, DeMar DeRozan, and Bojan Bogdanovic have been thrown around in trade rumors recently, yet the fact of the matter is that many teams have been skeptical about whether true value presents itself at this trade deadline.

This is not necessarily the case for the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers—three teams that have actively been engaged in conversations across the league.

The Jazz find themselves in an interesting position at the NBA trade deadline. A younger team that still finds themselves in the midst of a re-tooling phase, the one constant regarding this organization is that Lauri Markkanen is the face of their franchise. The All-Star forward is not going anywhere. The same can't be said for the rest of this roster, a statement that became reality when Utah moved sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox, a 2024 second-round pick, and the draft rights to 21-year-old Italian wing Gabriele Procida.

Fontecchio, who emerged as a key secondary player on the wing for the Jazz this season, is set to become a free agent that this organization likely would have been outbid on in the offseason. Hence, a trade was made by Utah to acquire assets while they could. The Jazz have been very active leading up to the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, operating as both buyers and sellers. In terms of buying, perhaps executives Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik will shock many and pursue one of the better names available to make a strong playoff push in the Western Conference. At the same time, the idea of moving veteran talent in order to grow the future potential of this organization appears to be at the forefront of everyone's mind in Utah.

As a result, stretch big man Kelly Olynyk is available and expected to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints. Olynyk has been receiving a lot of interest from a variety of teams in each conference. Whether or not Olynyk is sold for draft picks or the Jazz look to include his expiring salary in a package to pursue an impact player is yet to be seen. The Jazz have explored both avenues as possibilities and have not shown their cards. Although less likely to be dealt than Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson continues to be one of the more underrated players on the trade block, which shifts the focus to the Knicks.

In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have won 16 of 19 games since the start of January, all three of their losses being by single digits. The acquisition of OG Anunoby has turned out to be a perfect move by Leon Rose and New York's front office, given the two-way wing's grit and hustle. Even with Anunoby dealing with an elbow injury and Julius Randle sidelined due to a dislocated shoulder, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo have been able to lead the Knicks within a game of the 2-seed in the East. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, it is no secret that this organization still has ambitions to add talent.

Evan Fournier has long been a player the Knicks have searched for unique ways to trade due to his $18.8 million salary slot and $19 million team option for the 2024-25 season. Any team that potentially trades for Fournier would have an immediate means to free up a massive chunk of cap flexibility in the summer.

In addition to having rumored interest in Olynyk, the Knicks have also maintained a level of interest in Clarkson for weeks, sources said. Clarkson, Detroit Pistons veteran Alec Burks, Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown, and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington are the four most talked-about players pertaining to the Knicks at this trade deadline. In any potential deal New York pursues, it is believed that they don't want to surrender more than one first-round pick. With the Pistons and Washington Wizards set to retain their 2024 first-round picks from the Knicks via protections, New York is left with their two immediate first-round picks in 2024, their own and the Dallas Mavericks' pick, which carries top 12 protections.

The Knicks and Hornets have been in contact regarding Washington, sources said, in the wake of Randle's shoulder injury. Charlotte is very much open to doing business ahead of the NBA trade deadline and was receptive to the Knicks' interest in the 25-year-old forward. Washington, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract in order to return to the Hornets late in free agency, is a player Charlotte is willing to trade. The Dallas Mavericks are also said to have a real interest in Washington, sources said. They recently emerged as Washington's top suitor. The Hornets have shown interest in Josh Green, whom the Mavs have been reluctant to include in trade discussions through the years. Dallas is willing to offer the last bit of valuable draft capital they own in exchange for the former first-round pick.

The Pistons have Burks, a key veteran scorer who Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is known to value highly. After trading for Fontecchio from the Jazz as well as dealing veteran guard Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit appears to be open to moving on from Burks at the right price. Then there are the Raptors, whom the Knicks recently struck a deal with involving Anunoby. Brown has been on the Knicks' radar since this past summer's free agency, and they still maintain interest in the versatile wing.

76ers actively looking to buy

Throughout the day on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers were in talks with numerous teams in attempts to bolster their roster. Philadelphia and executive Daryl Morey are focused on adding impactful talents ahead of the trade deadline, especially with Joel Embiid now sidelined indefinitely after undergoing a left knee procedure to address his meniscus injury. At the center of the 76ers' recent trade conversations were Pistons veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, sources told ClutchPoints. After Detroit made a move for Fontecchio, Philadelphia immediately looked to negotiate a deal involving Bogdanovic and Burks.

Ultimately, trade talks fell apart late Wednesday evening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The addition of more shooting on the perimeter is certainly at the forefront of the 76ers' minds right now. Talks between the Pistons and Sixers could resume during the day on Thursday, yet Detroit has maintained a high asking price for Bogdanovic in every trade discussion centered on the 34-year-old this season.

Elsewhere, the 76ers are interested in adding another option in their frontcourt, with two-time All-Star Andre Drummond emerging as a serious trade candidate, sources said. Many around the league view Drummond as the 76ers' best option at center on the trade block. The Chicago Bulls have fielded calls from multiple teams interested in the veteran center this week and are said to be operating with a “best offer” mindset.

It is possible that if the Sixers are unable to strike a deal for Drummond, they consider another experienced option like Danilo Gallinari, who also happens to be in Detroit like Bogdanovic and Burks. However, Gallinari can only be traded by himself after recent being sent to the Pistons. The Italian big man is certainly an interesting option for many teams to potentially buy low on for added frontcourt depth. Another big man available at the NBA trade deadline is Raptors' Chris Boucher, who is the last member of their 2019 championship team in Toronto.

The Raptors have been searching for ways to move Boucher before the trade deadline, yet there has been little interest in the stretch big man's contract. Boucher still has one more year left on his contract past this season at $10.8 million. Should they want to add another frontcourt option, teams like the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies could explore this possibility. However, the Grizzlies just moved Xavier Tillman Sr. and don't appear to be interested in bringing in another contract at this time. The 76ers might as well be thrown into the mix here, given their need for another frontcourt option. But it is unknown if Boucher is truly a player on their radar. The extra year on his contract has resulted in many teams turning their heads the other way.

It would come as a major surprise if the 76ers did not pull off a couple of trades to add offensive value at the NBA trade deadline.

Miles Bridges update

In recent weeks, Miles Bridges has become the center of trade talks for the Charlotte Hornets. Between his athleticism and natural scoring abilities, Bridges can immediately make a positive impact for many contending teams around the league. Of those interested in his services, the Phoenix Suns have been listed as his top destination. The problem with Phoenix is that they severely lack assets to pull off an impactful move at this trade deadline after emptying the bank for Kevin Durant last year and Bradley Beal over the summer. A package of Nassir Little and two second-round picks highlights what the Suns can offer for Bridges.

The Hornets believe they can get more value from another team for Bridges than what Phoenix has to offer. Over his last two games, Bridges has scored 86 total points. That puts him second in Hornets' history behind only Kemba Walker, who scored 103 points, for the most points scored in a two-game span. Charlotte values Bridges' production, which is why they are not completely sold on the idea of moving him. As far as a package from Phoenix goes, the Hornets are said to not have a lot of interest in Little, who would be the focus of a trade.

Bridges has remained adamant about the fact that he would like to remain in Charlotte, which could ultimately lead to the team keeping him around. It is worth noting that Bridges has a strong relationship with Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball as well. Should the former first-round pick remain with the Hornets past the trade deadline, there is a very real possibility that the sides come to terms on a new deal in the summer, something Wojnarowski touched on recently.

As of Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will not be waiving his one-year veto rights for a trade, paving the road for the forward to remain in Charlotte.

Dejounte Murray market goes cold

Unless there is a drastic change from both parties, the Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to get a deal for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray done, sources said. The Hawks have remained adamant on the fact that they want two first-round picks for Murray, something the Lakers really can't offer them at this time. Not to mention, Atlanta has zero interest in taking back D'Angelo Russell in any scenario for Murray.

Los Angeles has grown increasingly confident in Russell's impact given his recent stretch of games, sources said, which may just be some of the best basketball of his career. The Lakers continue to explore opportunities involving Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood on the trade market. Rui Hachimura is a player the Lakers would prefer to hold onto, yet they have also explored what a return would look like with him in a potential deal around the league.

For the Hawks, they continue to receive interest in Murray. The Brooklyn Nets have quietly done their homework on the former All-Star guard, as have the Milwaukee Bucks and Pistons, sources said. The New Orleans Pelicans are another sleeper team that has recently spoken with Atlanta regarding Murray's availability, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela are two other players the Pelicans are rumored to have interest in.

With Jonas Valanciunas in the final year of his contract and the Pelicans still hanging around near the top of the Western Conference standings, many around the league have viewed them as the ultimate wild card heading into the NBA trade deadline. Potentially pulling off an unforeseen trade involving Murray and potentially Capela would surely make the Pelicans' intentions of winning right now clearer.

For the Bucks, they remain focused on finding immediate value in a package consisting of Pat Connaughton, Cam Payne, and second-round draft assets, sources said. Atlanta is said to have no interest in anything Milwaukee has to offer, which is why any hypothetical scenario in which the Bucks land Murray would have to include at least another team. The chances of the Bucks pulling off this type of trade in the span of a handful of hours is slim.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Boston Celtics – The Boston Celtics remain engaged in trade conversations around the league after acquiring Xavier Tillman Sr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, sources said. After landing Tillman, Boston is looking to utilize their trade exceptions and remaining minimum contracts to bring in some extra depth on the wing. Troy Brown Jr., who was just traded to the Pistons, is an interesting name for the Celtics to consider. Torrey Craig, Otto Porter Jr., and Kris Dunn are three other names to keep in mind as smaller contracts Boston could pursue.

Chicago Bulls – Although they have heard recent interest coming their way for DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls remain unmoved, sources said. Any team wanting DeRozan at the trade deadline would have to notably increase their offer for Chicago to give it the time of day. As for Alex Caruso, it would be a major shock if he was moved at this point.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Royce O'Neale seems to be the best trade target for the Cavaliers, if they are to make a move. A package of Dean Wade and second-round picks appears to be in play at this time.

Golden State Warriors – No deal has presented itself for Andrew Wiggins that the Golden State Warriors have been interested in. Whether or not the Warriors trade Wiggins is likely something that will be revisited in the offseason, depending on how the season at hand plays out. On the night where he needed to deliver in order to still prove his worth to the Warriors, Wiggins did so with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the 76ers on Wednesday. Many around the league continue to anticipate the Warriors holding onto their core players at the NBA trade deadline.

New Orleans Pelicans – The New Orleans Pelicans are still searching the market for impact players who can influence their immediate playoff push. Herb Jones remains a player the Pelicans would only consider trading if it meant landing a true star talent, something that doesn't exist on the trade market right now.

Oklahoma City Thunder – The Oklahoma City Thunder are said to be comfortable with the idea of holding off making significant changes at the trade deadline. However, one league source brought up the idea of the Thunder pursuing Dennis Schroder, who played with the team previously as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Schroder could be a stabilizing force in their backcourt behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, giving the Thunder even more depth for what they hope to be a very real playoff push. This type of addition would also provide Oklahoma City with a security blanket in case anything went wrong.

Should the Thunder see an opportunity to add a key veteran in their playoff pursuit, they will not be afraid to move Davis Bertans' salary right now. Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith would be a great veteran for the Thunder to add, but his price tag seems to be well too high for the Thunder to see that much value.

Portland Trail Blazers – Malcolm Brogdon has been a veteran guard numerous playoff-contending teams have checked in on. Recently, the 76ers were inquiring about Brogdon's availability, according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports. To this point, the Blazers have not been impressed with any offers coming their way for Brogdon, sources said, leading to the belief that he will remain in Portland. As for Jerami Grant, the Blazers will only trade the veteran forward if they receive a king's ransom in return, sources said.

Sacramento Kings – The Sacramento Kings have had Kyle Kuzma at the top of their NBA trade deadline wishlist dating back to before the start of 2024, sources said. At this time, the Wizards have made it clear to the Kings and other teams that they won't consider offers that don't include at least two first-round picks, a stance they have held dating back to the start of January. It continues to look increasingly likely that Kuzma will remain with the Wizards this season.